Letter: All hail the much-appreciated delivery drivers

This from Angela Hewitt. Ed

There is one group of people also working very hard to help keep us at home.

The delivery people.

Not just the supermarkets – who have run out of delivery slots but those that are fulfilling all the small orders that are now necessary due to supermarkets not being able to cope.

Turn supermarkets into warehouses

In my opinion supermarkets should now become warehouses. They should hire as many vans as possible and increase their delivery systems and ask volunteers with vehicles to help with deliveries.

But I am grateful for small deliveries of basic essentials, including powdered yogurt mix because I can’t get yogurt from supermarket. Well I can but I am not risking going there.

Frankly supermarkets are not thinking out of the box and changing the way they operate.

