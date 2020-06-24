Letter: Assume everyone is someone who could die from Covid-19

As lockdown measures are ‘eased’, this reader with a serious health condition believes that thoughtlessness through not properly social distancing could kill now more than ever

spread of the virus - stay at home - United Nations

This from a reader known to OnTheWight who wishes to remain anonymous. Ed

Please, please practise social distancing and give everyone space so you don’t accidentally kill someone who is extremely vulnerable like me – keep those of us who have been shielding safe. 

People have been shielding – those people who are most likely to die from Coronavirus (Covid-19) if they were to get it – have been stuck indoors completely for a very long time, and now, come 1st August, the government is forcing people who have been shielding back to work and into the grocery stores. 

Assume everyone is someone who could die from Covid-19
It isn’t safe for us to be out unless you stay away from us. 

Please, assume that everyone – all people in the queue or who you pass by or who you want to reach over to grab a pint of milk – is someone who could die from Covid-19 or have permanently damaged lungs or other debilitating, life-long problems. 

We have to depend on you being responsible for our health
Many of us with breathing problems, cancers, etc. cannot move fast enough to dodge out of your way.  We are scared to go to places where there are other people, from the shops to the surgery to the pavement outside of our homes. We have to depend on you being responsible for our health and our lives. 

Horrific recovery time
This still is a very serious virus.  There is a not well reported number of people who have had a horrific time recovering, and many who have lived but who now have severely reduced lung capacity and other problems. 

We worry about death but we also worry about permanent damage to our health and worsening of our diseases and conditions.

Please give way to us and a very wide berth
If you have a nan with COPD, an uncle with diabetes, a neighbour with a lung disease, a father with a heart disease, a niece with leukaemia, a friend on immunosuppressants for an autoimmune disease – you know that any of these people can be in the grocery queue or walking down the road.  You want them protected from this virus. 

Please give way to us and a very wide berth. 

Make it safe for the extremely vulnerable
This isn’t just about spreading a virus that can make healthy people feel very sick.  Thoughtlessness through not properly social distancing could kill now more than ever.  Make it safe for the extremely vulnerable.   

Thanks in advance for taking this seriously.

Wednesday, 24th June, 2020 3:41pm

By

9 Comments on "Letter: Assume everyone is someone who could die from Covid-19"

ukdave

Perhaps you’d be better of staying indoors.

24, June 2020 4:37 pm
confidential
As ukdave doesn’t know the difference between ‘of’ and ‘off’ one must assume he is unable to realise that the many islanders who have been instructed to remain in their homes for the past three months would actually like to go outside for a walk now that they are permitted to do so but are understandably fearful of the dangers outside their homes. How difficult is it… Read more »
24, June 2020 5:08 pm
ukdave

“one must assume”? You can assume what you like. I trust readers with a little more credit than to make ludicrous assumptions based on a typo.

24, June 2020 5:18 pm
wighton

ukdave, why should people with lung and heart diseases etc. not be able to go outside or to the shop? A lot of extremely vulnerable people already are having to stay inside and not even able to do their government-sanctioned exercise because so many others are being irresponsible and not following the rules.

24, June 2020 5:20 pm
ukdave

People should do as they feel. Judge the risk themselves. If I was of the mindset of the author I think I’d be tempted to continue to self isolate as much as possible. Get food delivered. Essential travel only, etc, etc.

24, June 2020 5:28 pm
wighton

You keep missing the point. Some people have to work, and don’t have a choice. Their bosses are trying to make work ‘COVID-19 secure’. But if employees and customers don’t follow the rules at work and to and from work, then it is unsafe. Thus this plea to please follow the rules – at work, on the pavement, at the shops….

24, June 2020 5:41 pm
ukdave

The gentleman describes himself as “extremely vulnerable”. Most of his letter describes circumstances surrounding shopping and being out and about. I doubt the gentleman is employed. I expect he is retired. Both assumptions I admit.

24, June 2020 5:48 pm
wighton

Bad assumptions. There is nothing that says male or female or employed or not, and he or she is speaking to help ALL extremely vulnerable people, including those who work. Not everything is about self-serving interest.

24, June 2020 5:55 pm
wighton
On 1 August, shielding stops, so even if you want to keep shielding to protect yourself, the government will no longer support you to do so. If your workplace can be made COVID-19 secure, that’s great, but that doesn’t matter if employees and customer don’t follow the rules at work, or if the commute to and from work is unsafe. People need to social distance properly all… Read more »
24, June 2020 5:35 pm

