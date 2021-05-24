Letter: Become a Childhood Day Community Champion

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager. Ed



As we approach a summer which, hopefully, will allow us to enjoy our lives with fewer restrictions, we can start planning how we want to spend some time with our friends and families.

After everything we’ve been through during the pandemic, we could all do with a bit more play in our lives – play is a hugely important part of childhood and has a whole host of benefits, not least of all improving our physical and mental health and wellbeing.

First national Childhood Day

To encourage people across the country to play and raise money to support children and young people who have in many cases been the hidden victims of the pandemic, the NSPCC is launching its first national Childhood Day on 11th June.

Whether you’re organising a sponsored kickabout in the park, a game of cards, a musical get-together or an online gaming tournament, we want your help to get the UK playing and raise money to help us keep children safe.

Become a Childhood Day Community Champion

Or why not apply to become a Childhood Day Community Champion and help organise fundraising in your local community.

You can apply online (closing date is 4th June).

Find out more

We are hugely looking forward to hearing how your readers plan to support the NSPCC and children across the UK this Childhood Day – if you want to find out more, go to the Website or search online for NSPCC Childhood Day.

After the year we’ve had, we could all do with a bit more play. It doesn’t matter how you play this Childhood Day, it just matters that you play your part.

Image: Marisa Howenstine under CC BY 2.0