Niton’s Smugglers’ Trail takes you back in time when villagers enjoyed this free trade

Now that the weather is starting to improve, many of us are keen to get out and about again (Covid-safely of course).

Just before the Covid pandemic struck, Niton and Whitwell Parish Council had just finalised a walking trail of the many historic smugglers dens in and around Niton.

According to a local record, in the 1830s most of Niton was involved in smuggling either as active participants, sleeping partners or financiers.

14 sites of interest

There are 14 sites of interest on the walk, including the site of the Master Butcher, where in 1875 when a search was conducted by the chief boatman of the Coastguard Station, four tubs of spirits hidden in a ditch, three of them full of brandy were discovered. His shop is now used by Tregear Pottery.

There’s also Cripple Path, where Charles II walked in 1675 after his ship was forced to anchor off the south coast due to bad weather. He came ashore at Puckaster Cove and walked along the Cripple Path to dine with the Reverend at the Rectory.

These, and other points of interest are described on the trail, taking you on a journey in the footsteps of smugglers and their supporters.

Enjoy the walk and the local history

The Smugglers’ Trail is almost 4.5 miles and involves some steep inclines, but most of the sites are easily accessible and dogs are welcome in both pubs.

Smugglers Cave cannot be approached in a wheelchair and Cripple Path requires a cross country chair.

Sturdy footwear and appropriate clothing is recommends, especially in the event of wet weather. Walkers are asked to keep dogs under control and litter to be taken home with you.

Get your map

You can pick up a Smugglers’ Trail leaflet at either of the pubs.

Alternatively, an extended version can be downloaded and printed out at home.