Weed-infested forgotten corner of town square transformed with colour

Volunteers, including staff from landscape contractors John O’Conner (who also provided 500 bedding plants) have transformed this forgotten corner of the town square

Left to right - Volunteers: Jack Newnham (Co-op), Mike Fitt, Donna Newnham (Co-op) and Graham Gillan (Aspire)

A team of volunteers led by community horticulturalist Mike Fitt OBE has turned a forgotten corner of a square adjacent to Ryde Co-op into colourful flower displays.

The transformation of unused, weed infested and rubbish ridden brick planters into resplendent flowerbeds outside the supermarket in Angelsea Street has delighted walkers, shoppers and staff.

Manpower and plants
Staff from landscape maintenance contractors John O’Conner, who work for Isle of Wight council, devoted almost a day and a half to the project. The firm also provided 500 bedding plants.

John O’Conner staff lend a hand outside the Co-op, Ryde
Other volunteers included representatives of the Co-op, Aspire, Network Ryde and the Ryde Society.

Fitt: The aim is for permanent sustainable planting
Mr Fitt OBE (pictured below), an ambassador for South and South East in Bloom and a member of the Ryde Society, said the planting project had taken a long time to organise but it was good to see it finally being realised.

Mike Fitt and Ryde Society volunteer, Ann Pearson
He said,

“The flower beds had been empty and forgotten for some years.

“Now they are looking good. But this is just a temporary arrangement for the summer. It should be done every year. Ultimately, the aim is for permanent sustainable planting.”

Words and photos shared by Peter Gruner. Ed

Monday, 24th May, 2021 5:26pm

By

