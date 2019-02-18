Letter: Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, is wrong, we’re proud of UK Aid

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This letter from five Island residents; Nigel Evans, Cath Fletcher, Ailsa Richardson, Paul Hornsby, Richard Wilson and Karen Gentle. Ed

We’re writing as a group of local residents in opposition to Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely’s call for a multibillion-pound cut in the UK’s overseas aid budget, as reported in last week’s news.

Cutting the UK’s aid budget – which was endorsed by Bob Seely MP – could seriously harm the UK’s international standing and would be an absurd idea.

Why step back at such a pivotal time for our global reputation?

Merging departments

The report, which also called for the Department for International Development to be merged into the Foreign Office, could see Britain moving away from helping millions of people each year.

Fewer lives saved

Analysis highlighted by The ONE Campaign shows that this move alone would mean at least 60,000 fewer lives would be saved by immunisation each year and at least 1 million fewer children would be in education each year.

Is this really what we want to do?

We’re a generous nation

This is not who we are. We’re a generous nation with heart and global expertise to share.

When UK aid isn’t spent effectively, we should call it out but we want our MP to hear this message: overseas aid and fighting extreme poverty is the right thing to do and we’re proud of this country’s legacy in doing so.

Signed,

Nigel Evans, Cowes

Cath Fletcher, Newport

Ailsa Richardson, Sandown

Paul Hornsby, Brighstone

Richard Wilson, Brading

Karen Gentle, Ryde

Image: © Ricci Shryrock