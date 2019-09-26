Letter: Bob Seely should be calling out and rejecting this politics of hate and division

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion. Ed

There was a time – a more innocent time – when the world saw the UK through the eyes of our films stars and comedy characters: Mr Bean, Norman Wisdom or that bumbling, charming, sweary Hugh Grant with the rakish floppy fringe. Boris Johnson, our current Prime Minister (at the time of writing), has spent his entire public life embodying a composite of all these characters in order to project himself up to the highest office in the land – except that of being a King.

And like those disastrous British Kings of the 1600s (Charles I and James II) Johnson has believed in his own hype and his own poor abilities, whilst others around him saw him for the arrogant rogue he really is.

Seely supports actions of “rogue Prime Minister”

Sadly, the Isle of Wight’s current MP Robert Seely is not one to see Boris Johnson as the charlatan he is – in my view a liar who was judged by the Supreme Court as misleading our Queen and misleading the people of our Country. Whilst other MPs used their precious single question in the House to call for calm and considered debate, Bob Seely instead chose to fully support the actions of a rogue Prime Minister who those of the opposite side of the house had exclaimed “should be in jail”!

Bob said to Boris,

“The more the people – my folks on the Isle of Wight – see the obstacles put in his way, whether political or the behaviour of these judges, the more they are willing him to stick to the cause to deliver Brexit on 31st October and restore trust in politics.”

We are not “Your folks”

No, Bob. We are not “Your folks” on the Island, and we do not support your government, your Brexit or your values of division. It is utterly irresponsible for a Prime Minister to bandy about words such as ‘betrayal, surrender act and traitors’, when many MPs have received death threats and I myself have been shouted at in the streets of our island, purely for standing up for those who disagree with the actions of Mr Seely and his gang.

Bob Seely must call out and overwhelmingly reject this politics of hate, division and stoking up of emotions against each other. Instead of arrogance and anger, we need humility and hope.

Where is the humility and respect?

We were always told that the Conservative Party was the party of law and order, calmness and respect. That has now been completely overturned. Boris Johnson has shown no humility or apology or public acknowledgment that he has behaved unlawfully and brought shame and embarrassment to the Queen and our Country.

He is not my Prime Minister. I am proud to stand against his disastrous premiership, and the schoolboy politics of Mr Seely. When the election comes, we have to consign this disgraceful and frankly horrible few years of hate to a distant memory. And to do this, we must only use the language of humility and respect.