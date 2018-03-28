Letter: County Press ex-editor laments changes since take over

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Brian Dennis, editor of the County Press from 1997 to 2007, now living in Houston, Texas, USA.

OnTheWight contacted the current editor of the IWCP, Alan Marriott, for his comments on the letter, but he chose not provide a public response. Ed

Tell me this is just a bad dream.

It was anticipated new owners Newsquest would make changes to the County Press, but a Website headline yesterday read “Boat full of barbed wire dumped in Southampton street”. (What’s that got to do with the Island?)

Next is a ridiculous “Tom Cruse to open the Isle of Wight’s first B&M Bargains store” (obviously a PR handout written by someone who thought it was clever).

Where is the panel for safeguarding editorial standards, as promised by Newsquest? (Ed: See pre-sale comment by Robin Freeman, former IW County Press Group chief executive)

Cannot wait for later today, when the headline might surface “You’ll never believe why McDonald’s does not use mayo in its burgers”, which is currently doing the rounds in the regional press.

Brian Dennis (Editor, County Press 1997 to 2007), Houston, Texas, USA