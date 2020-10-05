Letter: Flu is bad but SARS-CoV-2 is worse. Shouldn’t getting vaccinated be made safer?

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from a concerned Islander who wishes to remain anonymous. Ed

In spite of the Government’s advice that shielding is no longer required it is highly likely that many Islanders are still shielding. With flu season upon us it is even more important than usual that these people get their flu vaccination.

However, is it safe to go and get it? The Bay Practice booked appointments in 30 minute slots, obviously not for one person. Will everyone in the waiting area be wearing masks and be good at distancing because if they don’t this would be risky.

You’re only as safe as the most unsafe individuals in your vicinity. If you’ve ever noticed someone leaving the toilets without washing their hands you’d think carefully before putting your life in the hands of strangers.

Masks don’t eliminate risk, but not wearing them makes it even worse

We know we are all responsible for ourselves, but when others are exempt or choose not to be responsible are we just supposed to accept the risk they create? Wearing a mask reduces risk for others and also gives minor protection for the mask wearer. It doesn’t eliminate risk. Not wearing them makes it even worse.

Some say that rules are strict in the surgery, but the queue outside for the drop-in after 5pm on Saturday wasn’t mask wearing or distanced.

Greater risk going to GP surgery?

If you are not going out and haven’t been going out since March aren’t you increasing your risk by going to a GP surgery?

Flu is bad but SARS-CoV-2 is worse. Shouldn’t getting vaccinated be made safer?

Postcode health lottery

In Leeds people were given their flu jab in their car, leaving more surgery space for those who don’t drive. Partners of those eligible were also vaccinated at the same time.

Is it another postcode health lottery?

Image: United nations under CC BY 2.0