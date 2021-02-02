Letter: How can we canvass or collect signatures to stand in May election during Covid restrictions?

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Steve Cowley Yarmouth Mayor and Chair of Shalfleet PC. Ed

How can May elections be run fairly and inclusively during present Covid-19 restrictions?

So many Island residents are following Government guidelines and staying at home, and are therefore unable to collect signatures required on the nomination form, let alone canvas door to door to talk to voters.

I do not believe I can take part in the elections in May, because I am shielding. Although I have had my first vaccination, allowing 12 weeks before the next and three weeks for the antibodies to fully kick in takes me to 3rd May.

This indicates to me that I will not be able to get the signatures required to put my name forward for election.

Image: Artem Kniaz under CC BY 2.0