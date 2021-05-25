Letter: Just how much thought was put to this ‘necessary’ project?

This resident in East Cowes asks whether any thought was given towards the planning of the roadworks in East Cowes

East Cowes Roadworks

This letter by a ‘concerned resident’ from East Cowes. Ed

The ongoing road works and refinishing (whenever that might be) have turned the narrow and normally quieter roads in East Cowes into hectic and potentially dangerous ‘highways’!

With traffic from the ferry, many of which are unfamiliar with the area driving (and some at speed!) along narrow streets, where passing is only normally possible when one car pulls over.

How much thought was put into plans?
Some streets, Old Road for instance, have no footpaths, so pedestrians are genuinely and, I seriously hope, not put at risk!

Just how much thought was put to this ‘necessary’ project is a topic residents would like to know? 

Many have wondered how the normal close/work on one side of the road at a time, albeit with the unfortunate traffic lights control was not possible? 

Concerns ignored
It’s again unfortunate that many locals believe their concerns have just been disregarded and ignored.

My hope is no one hurt or their property or vehicle’s gets damaged.
And yes I am one of those residents watching ferry traffic passing within a few feet (many at speed) every hour.   

Will it be swept under the carpet?
Any thoughts?

Or will the whole thing just be ignored or swept under the carpet!

Image: © Karl Love

Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 9:11am

By

1 Comment on "Letter: Just how much thought was put to this ‘necessary’ project?"

eastcowes
If Island Roads are going to fall behind in schedule, and then do two sets of roadworks simultaneously, why don’t they start at the most populated/crowded end of town and then work towards out of town? That way, if they are running late, they are not causing chaos in a town as much, especially with parking. Closing or eliminating parking on too many very populated roads in… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
25, May 2021 10:28 am
