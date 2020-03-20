Letter: Prosecute the ‘disgusting trash’ who panic buy

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from David Jacques. Ed

Those individuals –– they know who they are –– who have created, and still are creating, needless shortages and hardship to others by selfish panic buying, are disgusting trash who should be prosecuted.

So much for the Queen’s assertion that,

“…our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one…”

It is all too evident that the British have totally lost the ‘Blitz Spirit’ of World War Two.

Image: John Cameron under CC BY 2.0