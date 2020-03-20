Isle of Wight Coronavirus news updates – 20 Mar 2020

Letter: Prosecute the ‘disgusting trash’ who panic buy

Disgusted at the continual empty shelves in supermarkets, David Jacques says “it’is all too evident the British have totally lost the ‘Blitz Spirit’ of World War Two

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

empty shelves in supermarket

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from David Jacques. Ed

Those individuals –– they know who they are –– who have created, and still are creating, needless shortages and hardship to others by selfish panic buying, are disgusting trash who should be prosecuted.

So much for the Queen’s assertion that,

“…our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one…”

It is all too evident that the British have totally lost the ‘Blitz Spirit’ of World War Two.

Image: John Cameron under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 20th March, 2020 4:57pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nxq

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Letter to the Editor, Retail

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...