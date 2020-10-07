Letter: UK must legislate to guarantee we maintain British food standards

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Mark Lansbury from Newchurch shares this open letter to Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Dear Mr Seely

Do you back an unenforceable promise or …

Legislating to guarantee we maintain our British Food Standards?

In a nutshell if you do not support legislating our current high British food standards, you do not support British food standards.



A ‘promise’ is insufficient

A ‘promise’ or commitment is insufficient and easily broken or ignored.



If a promise or commitment is acceptable to you then there should be no argument about putting it into legally binding legislation.



Will it be abandoned?

By not putting it into law, the impression is that the intention is to abandon the promise or commitment, as we have seen many times recently.



Which is it Mr Seely?

Image: Phil Dolby under CC BY 2.0

