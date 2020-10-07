Letter: UK must legislate to guarantee we maintain British food standards

Mark Lansbury from Newchurch shares this open letter to Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Dear Mr Seely

  • Do you back an unenforceable promise or …
  • Legislating to guarantee we maintain our British Food Standards?

In a nutshell if you do not support legislating our current high British food standards, you do not support British food standards.

A ‘promise’ is insufficient
A ‘promise’ or commitment is insufficient and easily broken or ignored. 

If a promise or commitment is acceptable to you then there should be no argument about putting it into legally binding legislation. 

Will it be abandoned?
By not putting it into law, the impression is that the intention is to abandon the promise or commitment, as we have seen many times recently.

Which is it Mr Seely? 

