Letter: Undercliff Drive resident expresses scepticism over Leader’s ‘promise’

As you can see from the up-to-date photo of Undercliff Drive, we here at the site of the prolonged roadworks which started in September 2013, have some kind of closure on this at long last.

The roadworks began with piles being sunk along our section (to the east of the land-locked area) and the deep excavation – geo-technical work being undertaken at the same time, which was followed by the road collapsing in February 2014.

Election time?

As a point of interest, in St Lawrence, where the roadworks site is, our ward Councillor is Steve Stubbings and no one here is represented by Cllr Dave Stewart.

Could this outburst from him relate to elections coming up?

Some people can’t accept change!

Done, dusted and operating

After years of discussions, studies, surveys, experts being consulted, we have arrived at the present solution.

Done, dusted and operating.

What new facts can yet another feasibility study come up with that hasn’t been discussed at length before.

Enjoyed by many

Everyday we see people enjoying this new community asset.

The Drive was never designed or constructed to take heavy and excessive traffic, but it has increased steadily over the years. Speed limit, weight and width restrictions ignored as standard!

The solution now in operation may not please a few, but more and more locals and visitors are now appreciating the new arrangements.

People cycling, walking, jogging, walking their dogs, simply enjoying the chance to walk in the clear, clean air are using the Undercliff in ever increasing numbers.

An area of Natural Beauty

It is an SSSI area and an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. People are enjoying this without the fear of having to avoid traffic. We have access to lovely woodland the Coastal Path and Binnel Bay.

St Lawrence has just been awarded the Best Kept village award!

Predictions of imminent doom, made three years ago seem to have been exaggerated. Why not come and see for yourself?

