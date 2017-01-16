Following the earlier resignations of the Isle of Wight council leader and deputy leader earlier today, another resignation from the the Executive has come to light.
Gordon Kendall, who was recently elevated back onto the executive with responsibility for Highways PFI Contract and the Waste Management contract has today announced his resignation from the Executive.
Kendall: “Not prepared to do the government’s dirty work”
He told OnTheWight,
“I joined the team a few weeks back to support the leadership – the management team I signed up to support are no longer in place, so it’s a logical for me to step down.
“I support reasons given by the Jonathan and Steve when they resigned – I’m not prepared to do the government’s dirty work for them.”
Labour: Appalled at former leader and deputy
On the resignations of the leader and deputy leader, as lead Labour councillor, Geoff Lumley told OnTheWight,
“I am frankly appalled that the two of them have decided to stand down with barely three months to the Council elections. Balancing the Budget has never been easy since 2010, but it can always be done with some imagination.
“We don’t see Labour Council leaders standing down elsewhere, do we?
“They stay in place because that is what they were elected to do – balance the books, but at the same time do their best to protect services to vulnerable people.”
An “abdication of responsibility”
He went on to say,
“This abdication of responsibility on top of the other recent departures from the Executive (Jordan, Stephens, Kendall – just learnt of) seems to have ended the ‘independent experiment’.
“Islanders will have a clear choice next May between the slash and burn Conservative option or anti-austerity candidates from the Labour party, who wouldn’t resign if they felt a job was too hard.”
Proposing a new leader
Cllr Julia Baker-Smith on behalf of Executive Members of The Island Independent Group, said
“The Island Independent Group will continue to face the challenges with regard to taking forward this Island and fighting against the savage cuts coming from Central Government both for the Council or the NHS.
“We will be proposing a new Leader of the Council from the Independent Group at Full Council on Wednesday, whose primary goal will be to protect the most vulnerable people in our community from the effects of repeated Government cuts.
“We would like to thank Cllr Bacon and Cllr Stubbings for their extremely hard work and dedication over the last four years. They have worked tirelessly, in the face extreme adversity, and leave the Isle of Wight Council in a far better position than it was in in 2013.”
UKIP respond
OnTheWight asked the other IWC party leaders for their comment on today’s resignations. Cllr. Daryll Pitcher, UKIP Group Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, sent us what’s below. We’ve yet to hear back from Dave Stewart of the Conservatives.
“Like many we are surprised by the sudden decision of Cllrs Bacon, Stubbins and Kendall to resign their positions at this time. Surprised but not shocked. It has been our knowledge for some while that there were problems for them. The comment from Cllr Stubbins to last Thursday’s Executive Meeting when he stated “This will be the last Executive I will probably ever Chair” can now be seen in its full context. It is possible that he already knew the game was up.
“With these resignations The Isle of Wight Council now finds itself in a very difficult position. We are only a few months from elections and there is a budget likely filled with bad news to set before then. We in UKIP see it as our duty to try and ensure the Council functions properly between now and May, we believe all Islanders expect and deserve this effort from us. It will not be an easy task and we would urge reasonable patience across the Island and cool heads across the Chamber.
“UKIP are prepared to work with anyone and everyone to help the Isle of Wight Council get through the budget and on to May. The most important thing now is for the Island to have a functioning Administration and we hope this can be achieved at Full Council on Wednesday. This is the time for Councillors to step up and show that they are prepared to do the hard work when the Island needs them the most. It is not the time for party political bickering.”
Update: 17:53 Added words from Daryll Pitcher.
Monday, 16th January, 2017 4:40pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eUz
Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
.
DH
16.Jan.2017 4:49pm
Quote: We don’t see Labour Council leaders standing down elsewhere, do we?
We don’t see many other Labour councillors on the Isle of Wight either.
—
The feeling I get is the Independents (and the Island as a whole) are not supported by our government and most disturbingly our own MP, so it was going to be a losing battle anyway. The Island and it’s services are on life support right now and the sole reason behind this is the lack of funding from government.
steve stubbings
16.Jan.2017 4:50pm
Geoff… Ever the consummate politician.
Paleo
16.Jan.2017 9:24pm
Better consummate politician than Fred Karno’s Army…
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 4:54pm
Dave Stewart via IW Radio web site:
“Who do I want to see as Council Leader? I’d be more than happy to take on the role as Caretaker Leader.”
Tim w
16.Jan.2017 5:30pm
Now who the next to go what a mess .U.K.I.P council in the making roll on May
billy builder
16.Jan.2017 5:37pm
The BRexit economy will be tanking by May and indeed because of May, so neither UKIP/BNP or Tory (UKIPlite) will be in favour by then.
tr
16.Jan.2017 6:01pm
I think I might just remind you of this statement in May BB, when we see how the economy continues despite the doom mongers. Maybe it is your Michael Fish moment
Colin
17.Jan.2017 9:24am
Well done Billy – you’ve got it in.lol
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 5:39pm
I trust this is a jape? Did you not see that the IW Kippers are in ‘special measures’?
Their parliamentary candidate resigned and the IW UKIP branch committee has been dissolved.
One of their 2 Councillors took a possibly very large dubious payment from the EU whilst standing for MP in another part of the country.
So, yeah, ideally placed to run the Council.
Tim
16.Jan.2017 5:47pm
Overdue clear out of dead wood, it makes you wonder why people stand for the council if they don’t really want to make the commitment.
Quite frankly I don’t think that Jonathan was up to the job to start with, leaders lead and govern whilst dead beats merely go on protest marches.
Before the Conservatives get too smug as a “professional” political party their previous IWC administration fell well short of the mark.
Hopefully the Indies will get some higher calibre candidates in time for May’s election
tr
16.Jan.2017 5:58pm
I think the Independents have been watching the antics of Martin McGuinness and Co..
tiki
16.Jan.2017 6:02pm
I’m disappointed that they couldn’t sit it out until elections in May.It’s a bit dirty jumping ship just before an election. I can’t help but think this all stems back to the Executive Reshuffle earlier this month. There’s more to this than meets the eye.
Tim
16.Jan.2017 6:15pm
I’m inclined to agree tiki
the spy
16.Jan.2017 6:32pm
As i said more revelations to come earlier but it was not Kendall
the spy
16.Jan.2017 7:11pm
If the cons coalition come to anything we can expect lots of full resignations this is a shambles .if the budget is illegal the previous 3 administrations will be gone through with all previous councilors votes will be scrutinized and criminal charges could be bought
doughnut
17.Jan.2017 7:12am
Not so much of an executive but more of an exclusive as the numbers diminish.
If Bacon et al have done it for effect to make a statement to government all I can say is that it shows very little consideration for the people they supposedly serve… us.