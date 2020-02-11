Live: Isle of Wight council’s Scrutiny Committee consider highways PFI performance

Members of the Isle of Wight council Corporate Scrutiny Committee meet in County Hall from 5pm today (Tuesday).

Items to be considered (see papers below) include a report from the Chairman, Cllr Andrew Garratt, on outcomes from the informal briefing held last week about the performance of the highways PFI contract.

Also on the agenda for scrutiny is the proposed budget for 20/21 – which includes £4.5m of ‘savings’ and a 3.99 per cent rise on council tax. They will also consider the Terms of Reference for the Corporate Parenting Board.

