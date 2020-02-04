All but two of eight Isle of Wight councillors refuse to sign PFI gagging order

The ‘confidential’ briefing on the progress of the highways PFI did not go ahead today as planned.

Independent Labour councillor for Newport East, Geoff Brodie, attended the meeting at County Hall today to protest against the requirement for Corporate Scrutiny Committee members having to sign a confidentiality agreement before receiving answers to questions about the progress of Island Roads to deliver the 25 year highways PFI contract.

He reports that six of the eight councillors refused to sign the gagging order.

Only three of 15 questions related to financial matters

Chair of the committee, Cllr Andrew Garratt (LibDem councillor for Parkhurst) said confidential briefings are held to “preserve and respect the contractual rights of third parties”.

Of the 15 questions highlighted in OnTheWight’s report yesterday, only three have any connection to financial matters. Leaving some to wonder whether it is reasonable that answers about the delivery of service should be kept secret from the public.

Brodie: Learnt nothing new

Cllr Brodie said,

“I attended and asked the meeting how they could in all conscience, and with potential legal risk, sign confidentiality undertakings – something not required of Cabinet members – all but two then refused to do so. “They were the Chair Cllr Garrett and Cllr Debbie Andre.”

A general briefing took place instead. Cllr Brodie says he stayed throughout, but learnt little that he didn’t already know, although he recognised that “newer councillors probably did”.

