Localised flooding closes another Isle of Wight road

The emergency closure is due to flooding and the diversion will be signposted locally

Flooding on Isle of Wight roads by Jamie Russell of IW Met Service

Island Roads and Isle of Wight council have closed Highwood Lane, Rookley.

The road is closed from its junction with Blackwater Hollow, to its junction with New Road for a distance of 1242 metres.

The emergency closure is due to flooding.

The diversion will signposted locally. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Friday, 6th March, 2020 8:27am

