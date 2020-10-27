Look around the helicopter used by SBS to board the Nave Andromeda oil tanker in this short video

To board the tanker off the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, the SBS used the Royal Navy Merlin Mk 4 helicopter – capable of 200mph. This video gives you background on it and a look around it

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

merlin mark 4 helicopter

The military action by the Special Boat Services (SBS) on Sunday night – to detain and hand over stowaways from the Nave Andromeda oil tanker off the coast of the Isle of Wight – drew attention from around the world.

The SBS operation took just nine minutes to complete in the dark skies off the coast of Ventnor. The multi-agency operation included four helicopters, a combination of Royal Navy and Police and Coastguard, as well as RNLI boats, perhaps in case detainees decided to jump overboard.

A look inside
Radio broadcaster, Ian Dore, from Youth Radio Rocks, has shared this short video he shot with Lenny Brown inside a Merlin Mark 4 helicopter.

Lenny explained that the aircraft can fly over 200mph and lift two men in full kit – he added that it can poise really well for operations – something those watching Sunday night’s incident can concur with.

Tuesday, 27th October, 2020 10:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o0W

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*