Weekly number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results and deaths: 27th Oct 2020

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 42 there were no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

That means the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate remains at 90.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure was made up of 41 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 45 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, no just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

Positive test results

From Monday 19th October to Monday 26th October the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 56, a rate per 100,000 population of 39.2.

This brings the cumulative total to 589, a rate per 100,000 population of 415.5. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.5.

This figure will be updated later today when the daily figures are released.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Office for National Statistics and PHE via Gov UK

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0