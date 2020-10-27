So much on offer from the ‘rebooted Isle of Wight u3a’: Join today

There is new management and a lot of new ideas going forward with the rebooted Island u3a (that’s the University of the Third Age, not to be confused with any other similar organisation).

The national Third Age Trust supports regional groups who provide opportunities for self-motivated learning and exploration in which volunteer ‘coordinators’ who are members themselves lead small groups in a wide variety of activities.

Learn, Laugh, Live

In spite of the present Covid-19 situation and with due regard for the safety of all, there are several groups following the u3a principle of Learn, Laugh, Live as they participate in Beach walks, Reading, Garden Appreciation, Family History and Geneaology, Writing, Film Studies, Board and Card Games, Walk and Talk about Gardens, Beginners French, in various locations around the Island or online.

Proposed new start-ups are Painting and Drawing, Film/Video making, Spanish for beginners, English Country House literature, Practical politics.

All activities are conducted in small groups and in safe spaces.

Monthly Speaker Meetings

There are also monthly Speaker Meetings on the second Thursday of the month, currently being held online.

The next meeting will be on November 12th at 14:00 when we will be entertained by Fool’s Gold, presenting their Zoom Show:

A collection of songs – well known and original, all this interesting stories. Although some songs are very familiar, their stories are usually new to audiences. Lots of singing, joining-in and a good few laughs in this one. The songs are supported by their stories and fascinating visuals.

Join today

Membership of u3a is open to anyone no longer working full time. Apply to the Membership Secretary Via the Website or by email to [email protected] or by writing to Sally Forster, Yafford Mill, Mill Lane, PO30 3LH, or by telephone to 740511.

News shared by Louis Lawrence, in his own words. Ed

Image: yorgoskourtakis under CC BY 2.0