Love building in Minecraft? We’ve got a dream job for you, but be quick

We know there are loads of Minecraft fans on the Isle of Wight (remember Chris Gutteridge’s popular talk at Ventnor Fringe and his Minecraft renditions of Newport and Ventnor), so this offer from Parkdean Resorts should be a hit for many.

If you want to apply for the job, you’ll need to be quick as the deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday (23rd). Parkdean Resorts shares the details below. Ed

Are you a Minecraft fanatic? Do you know your pickaxe from your Creeper? Then Parkdean Resorts is looking for you.

Parkdean Resorts are offering the chance of a lifetime to one of Britain’s best Minecraft players to help them build their next generation of holiday parks.

Get paid to build play Minecraft

The UK’s largest staycation provider are offering a cool £500 to anyone with the designing skills and in-depth knowledge of Minecraft materials and tools to be able to create a new exciting feature for Parkdean’s holiday parks.

From exhilarating roller coasters to thrilling water slides, the sky’s the limit for entries!

All the lucky candidates need are knowledge of the Minecraft platform and how to build an amazing creation from scratch.

What they are looking for

Parkdean Resorts is looking for a builder with the following skills:

In-depth knowledge of ALL Minecraft materials

An eye for detail (no rogue blocks!)

Impressive creativity skills

Ability to work under pressure (to fight off Creepers and Zombies!)

With the help of the British public, Parkdean is looking to enhance their holiday parks and revolutionize staycations and want the best Minecraft builder in the UK to help steer the project.

How to enter

Firstly, create a wildly imaginative creation for one of Parkdean’s holiday parks using Minecraft.

This could be the world’s tallest water slide, or a caravan made entirely of flowers – let your imagination run wild!

Head to Parkdean’s Website and upload a picture of your Minecraft invention and a short description of what you’ve created and why you think it will make a great new feature.

If you’re successful, Parkdean Resorts will be in contact by 28th May.

Think you’ve got what it takes?

Applications must be submitted before midnight on 23rd May.

For full competition specifications and terms and conditions please visit the Parkdean Resorts Website.