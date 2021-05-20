Floating Bridge grounded: On purpose say council

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been taken out of service for the fourth day this week.

The Isle of Wight council say the grounding of the Bridge has been done in order to carry out an inspection.

It should be returned to service when the tide rises later today.

The IWC said,

In order to undertake an inspection of the rams following yesterday’s fault, it has been necessary for the Floating Bridge to remain grounded at East Cowes. The service will resume when the tide rises this afternoon.

Image: © Jeremy Pocock