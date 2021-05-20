Floating Bridge grounded: On purpose say council

The Floating Bridge should be returned to service when the tide rises later today

The Cowes Floating Bridge has been taken out of service for the fourth day this week.

The Isle of Wight council say the grounding of the Bridge has been done in order to carry out an inspection.

It should be returned to service when the tide rises later today.

The IWC said,

In order to undertake an inspection of the rams following yesterday’s fault, it has been necessary for the Floating Bridge to remain grounded at East Cowes.

The service will resume when the tide rises this afternoon.

Thursday, 20th May, 2021 12:13pm

Rhos yr Alarch

Is all this starting to get a little tedious…. or am I imagining it?

Vote Up50Vote Down
20, May 2021 12:26 pm
