Mainland ambitions for Isle of Wight teen songwriter

Congratulations are in order for 16-year-old Millie from Newport, who has been offered places to study songwriting at both The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) and The British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM).

A student of Theatretrain and Priory School, Millie is passionate about pursuing her dream and working hard for her place in the industry.

Millie: Lucky enough to chase my dream

She said,

“I’m so excited to finally be able to solely study my passion and continue being lucky enough to chase my dream! Thank you to Theatretrain who have helped every step of the way. “I can’t wait to explore what the mainland has to offer me!”

Caudle: So proud of you

Julie Caudle, Centre Director for Theatretrain, said,