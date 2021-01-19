Mainland e-scooter drink driver loses licence after Isle of Wight incident

Back in December 2020 Isle of Wight Police made their first e-scooter drink driving arrest.

20-year-old Kyah Jordan from New Milton, who had been drinking double shots of rum before picking up from a nearby supermarket, almost smashed into an unmarked police car after going through a red light on Saturday 13th December.

Three times over the limit

The court heard that Jordan was almost three times over the limit when stopped by Police and breathalysed. They told the court that if the collision had taken place, driver of their vehicle “would have been injured without doubt”.

Her solicitor said Jordan admitted she was naïve to use the e-scooter but didn’t recall the near miss.

Sentence

Jordan received a two year driving ban, a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

A trial of Beryl e-scooters launched on the Isle of Wight at the end of November 2020. This was the first case of someone being arrested for drink driving whilst using one.

Source: BBC Hampshire and the Isle of Wight