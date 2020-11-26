Beryl e-scooter Isle of Wight trial starts in Newport today

British micromobility operator, Beryl, will be providing free journeys to NHS staff in Newport as their e-Scooters arrive in the Isle of Wight ahead of their 12-month trial in partnership with Isle of Wight Council, Solent Transport and the Department for Transport.

Key workers looking to take essential journeys in an enjoyable and sustainable way will be able to do so by downloading the free Beryl App, and signing up with their NHS email address and inputting details of their UK driving licence. The first 15 minutes of each trip will be completely free of charge and funded by Beryl.

125 being added in the coming weeks

From today 25 Beryl e-Scooters will be available to hire and drop off at marked Beryl Bays in Newport, with an additional 125 e-Scooters to be added to the scheme in the coming weeks.

This measured rollout will allow Beryl and the Isle of Wight Council to be informed by journey data and smoothly adjust the scheme in line with the community’s needs.

Supporting Isle of Wight NHS Trust

The Beryl e-Scooter scheme has launched in Newport to best support the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, but will soon expand to include Ryde and Cowes. Beryl’s scheme will be available to the wider public, but residents are encouraged to only use the e-Scooters for essential journeys; in line with government regulations.

Ahead of the launch, Beryl has worked with the Isle of Wight Council, Solent Transport and local businesses such as WightLink Ferries to ensure all e-Scooter parking – Beryl Bays – will compliment existing social infrastructure and benefit the community.

Parked in marked bays

Beryl’s hybrid service incentivises users to park its e-Scooters in marked bays, with Beryl’s other micromobility schemes across the UK experiencing up to 94% of trips starting and ending in a Beryl Bay.

Cllr Ian Ward (left) Aaron Basill, Beryl’s Isle of Wight Scheme Lead (centre) and Cllr Dave Stewart (right)

Every Beryl e-Scooter has vehicle approval from the DfT, ensuring it meets the highest safety standards. Beryl has and will continue to consult with key organisations such as Isle of Wight Police and local disability groups as the trial progresses.

Follow the simple in-App directions

To begin a trip with a Beryl e-Scooter, users follow the simple in-App directions that will unlock the vehicle for use. At the end of their ride, users must lock the scooter via the app and will hear a chime from the scooter to register that it is locked.

Beryl e-Scooter’s available to hire are visible both on street and in the app, with Beryl Bays and the Isle of Wight’s operating zone also shown in app.

Ward: Never been a better time to give scootering a go

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure for Isle of Wight Council and Chair of the Solent Transport Joint Committee, said:

“This is an excellent project and a welcome addition to the promotion of sustainable travel on the Isle of Wight. “Key workers are essential to keeping the Island running at this challenging time, and this scheme will support NHS staff for which e-Scooters can form part of their travel plans. “Many people are worried about using public transport and may want to avoid driving for environmental or cost reasons. With this in mind, there’s never been a better time to give scootering a go!”

Ellis: Can bring great benefits to communities

Beryl CEO Philip Ellis said,

“We are thrilled to be introducing the Beryl e-Scooter to the Isle of Wight and to be the first scheme operating in the South East of the UK. We have shown, through our existing micromobility schemes across the UK, that Beryl’s hybrid operating model can bring great benefits to communities through flexible, smart and sustainable travel solutions. “The Isle of Wight Council and Solent Transport support our vision that e-Scooters can be a viable transport option that positively impacts the entire community. We are excited to see the major benefits that these e-Scooter trials can bring to the Isle of Wight, from cleaner air to reduced congestion and crucially getting people moving again safely post-lockdown.”

Maclean: Socially distanced way of getting from A to B

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said,

“The trials of rental e-scooters starting on the Isle of Wight could offer a socially distanced way of getting from A to B for key workers and those making essential journeys. “Learning from trials already taking place, the Isle of Wight’s will see strict safety measures introduced – including license verification and responsible parking incentives, while also helping us better understand any impacts on public spaces.”

Cattell: Urge all users of e-Scooters to wear a helmet

Darren Cattell, Director of Finance for IOW NHS Trust said:

“We are delighted to be able to provide more options for our staff, patients and visitors to get to and from St. Mary’s Hospital. We are advocates of improving air quality through replacing car journeys with other travel choices. “Although it is not a legal requirement, we urge all users of e-Scooters to wear a helmet and we wish you happy travels.”

Two payment choices

The Beryl e-Scooter will be available to hire through two payment choices of Pay-As-You-Ride (£1.50 unlock fee + 10p per minute) or Minute Bundles (£1.50 unlock fee and bundles priced at 5 p per minute; 100 minutes for £5, 200 minutes for £10, 300 minutes for £15).

Users that park a hired e-Scooter outside of a Beryl Bay will be charged a £10 convenience fee, while users that lock a Beryl e-Scooter outside of the Isle of Wight’s operating zone will be charged £25. This fee covers operational costs associated with returning vehicles back to a bay for another use to ride.

