First e-scooter drink driving arrest reported by Isle of Wight police

Early on Sunday morning Isle of Wight Police posted a reminder to Facebook users that E-scooters are covered by the 1988 Road Traffic Act, meaning you can’t use them whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.
The posted,
“This evening, the rider of the E-scooter pictured below, found herself under arrest on suspicion of drink driving.
“The rider was subsequently charged and will appear in court in due course.
“The use of E-Scooters whilst intoxicated will not be tolerated.”
Monday, 14th December, 2020 12:32pm
By Sally Perry
