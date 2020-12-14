First e-scooter drink driving arrest reported by Isle of Wight police

The person using the E-scooter whilst under the influence was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and will appear in court

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

E-scooter abandoned outside a shop at night

Early on Sunday morning Isle of Wight Police posted a reminder to Facebook users that E-scooters are covered by the 1988 Road Traffic Act, meaning you can’t use them whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

The posted,

“This evening, the rider of the E-scooter pictured below, found herself under arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

“The rider was subsequently charged and will appear in court in due course.

“The use of E-Scooters whilst intoxicated will not be tolerated.”

Monday, 14th December, 2020 12:32pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o8o

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "First e-scooter drink driving arrest reported by Isle of Wight police"

newest oldest most voted
imageering

Suppose it was only a matter of time.

Vote Up9-2Vote Down
14, December 2020 1:27 pm
Colin

Gosh, who would ever have thought it? I’m sure the police force is stretched enough without having to deal with e-scooter abuse.

Vote Up10Vote Down
14, December 2020 4:05 pm
chartman

You couldn’t make it up… I know it’s the law, as it stands….
But when was the last person prosecuted for being drunk in charge of a bicycle( electric or non-electric) or a non-electric scooter? As they say, the law is a ass

Vote Up0-4Vote Down
14, December 2020 3:20 pm
Tamara

Just because it’s a scooter doesn’t mean a person under the influence of drink or drugs can’t cause a serious accident. Ditto for an electric bike and even a pedal cycle.

Vote Up20Vote Down
14, December 2020 4:07 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*