First e-scooter drink driving arrest reported by Isle of Wight police

Early on Sunday morning Isle of Wight Police posted a reminder to Facebook users that E-scooters are covered by the 1988 Road Traffic Act, meaning you can’t use them whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

The posted,

“This evening, the rider of the E-scooter pictured below, found herself under arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

“The rider was subsequently charged and will appear in court in due course.

“The use of E-Scooters whilst intoxicated will not be tolerated.”