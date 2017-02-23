Man arrested after damage to cars in East Cowes

Arrest following criminal damage series on Isle of Wight

Police officers investigating criminal damage to 16 vehicles in East Cowes overnight last week have made an arrest.

A 21-year-old man from East Cowes has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

He has been bailed until 7th March 2017.

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0