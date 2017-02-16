Police investigation after 16 vehicles damaged overnight

This in from the police, Ed

We’re investigating a series of criminal damage to vehicles in East Cowes overnight (Feb 15-16).

We’ve received reports of 16 vehicles damaged in Adelaide Grove, Victoria Grove and Vectis Road. The damage includes smashed wing mirrors smashed, damaged windscreen wipers, a smashed windscreen and a car door has been dented.

A witness has said two youths were responsible for the damage at around midnight this morning (February 16).

One of the suspects was wearing grey jogging bottoms; they both had their hoods up, were wearing trainers and were carrying bottles.

Neighbourhood and Prevention Team Sgt Rachel Roscoe said:

“We would like to hear from anyone with information following this series of criminal damage, which has impacted on a number of people in the community. “Officers will be in the area today to conduct house to house enquiries and to speak to any potential witnesses. If you have any information, please call us on 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170059931.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0