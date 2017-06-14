Massive Violins return to the Isle of Wight – book now!

Don't miss out on this chance to see the Massive Violins playing Cellos and singing songs from Queen to Mozart in tight harmony.

massive violins

After two sell-out performances in Ventnor in 2014 and 2015, the Massive Violins are back!

This extraordinary band of singing cellists, will be playing Cellos and singing songs from Queen to Mozart in tight harmony.

From Bohemian Rhapsody to Teenage Dirtbag
Simon Amstell said, “I liked them a LOT” and Alison Steadman said “I LOVE the Massive Violins. Wherever they are I’ll seek them out.”

This evening of pop classics and well-loved opera is not to be missed!

Do check out The Massive Violins Website – which contains a ton of information about the ensemble and you a flavour of what to expect.

Where and when
The performance takes place on Saturday 1st July from 7.30pm at Quay Arts, Newport.

Tickets £15 available and available to buy online, in person at Quay Arts or by calling (01983) 822490.

Our thanks to Massive Violins for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Wednesday, 14th June, 2017 3:54pm

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

