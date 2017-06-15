Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th June 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (15th June) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Circular Road
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Circular Road)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Town Lane
Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Town Lane)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Locks Green Road
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Colemans Lane
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upper Road
Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Upper Road)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Access to the front of The Eight Bells Public House
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Carisbrooke High Street,Newport
Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke High Street,Newport)
15 June — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Circular Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : 6 : Circular Road-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield : Colemans Lane, Porchfield On Newport Bound Carriageway Between New Road And Colemans Farm ( 80 Metres Be
Works description: C/Way Patch Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield : Locks Green Road, Porchfield, O/S Locks Green Farm/ Garage. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : Town Lane, Newtown (Calbourne) Between Town Copse And Taylor’S Copse, : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : Appx 120m Past Brookfield Cottages Adj To The Adgestone Village Sign : Upper Road-Brading
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: S/O 2-4 Thompson Court On Landguard Road
Works description: Shanklin – 395615 – Raise/Renew/Lower F&C C/W No 2 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 49
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20 High Street, Ventnor
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Marina Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 39 On Marina Avenue
Works description: Ryde – 406854 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Bath Road (Ml 140143): Market Hill-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Entry) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tilbury Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
15 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Church Road (Ml 140108) : Tilbury Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
16 June — 20 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Winchester Park Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

