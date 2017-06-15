Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Circular Road
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Circular Road)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Town Lane
Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Town Lane)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Locks Green Road
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Colemans Lane
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upper Road
Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Upper Road)
16 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Access to the front of The Eight Bells Public House
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Carisbrooke High Street,Newport
Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke High Street,Newport)
15 June — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Thursday, 15th June, 2017 6:51am
By Sally Perry
.
