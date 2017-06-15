Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Circular Road

Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Circular Road)

16 June — 20 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Circular Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 June — 20 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Town Lane

Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Town Lane)

16 June — 20 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C42 Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 June — 20 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Locks Green Road

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Locks Green Road)

16 June — 20 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C02 Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 June — 20 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Colemans Lane

Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)

16 June — 20 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 June — 20 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upper Road

Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Upper Road)

16 June — 20 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 June — 20 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Access to the front of The Eight Bells Public House

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Carisbrooke High Street,Newport

Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke High Street,Newport)

15 June — 16 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Circular Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : 6 : Circular Road-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield : Colemans Lane, Porchfield On Newport Bound Carriageway Between New Road And Colemans Farm ( 80 Metres Be

Works description: C/Way Patch Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield : Locks Green Road, Porchfield, O/S Locks Green Farm/ Garage. : Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : Town Lane, Newtown (Calbourne) Between Town Copse And Taylor’S Copse, : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : Appx 120m Past Brookfield Cottages Adj To The Adgestone Village Sign : Upper Road-Brading

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: S/O 2-4 Thompson Court On Landguard Road

Works description: Shanklin – 395615 – Raise/Renew/Lower F&C C/W No 2 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 49

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 High Street, Ventnor

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marina Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 39 On Marina Avenue

Works description: Ryde – 406854 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Bath Road (Ml 140143): Market Hill-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Entry) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tilbury Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

15 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Church Road (Ml 140108) : Tilbury Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

16 June — 20 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Winchester Park Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start