International Violinist makes welcome return to Isle of Wight

Tim shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra. Ed

Following the sellout success of their first concert of the season, the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra are pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for all the remaining concerts of this season.

Elgar’s epic violin concerto

The next concert is on Saturday 20th January at 7.15pm and features the long awaited return of international violinist Melina Mandozzi to perform Elgar’s epic violin concerto.

Melina is now resident in Norway and is flying in especially to perform this concerto and to be reunited with the IWSO after a number of years.

Due to the grandeur of the concerto, it will form the second half of the concert.

First half of concert

The first half will open with John Ireland’s sadly neglected Epic March. Written in 1942 as a commission by Sir Henry Wood, it was a favourite at the proms for many years, but with Sir Henry’s death performances of the March seemed to die to!

It is good that it will be resurrected at this concert. The work is somewhat similar to Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance Marches.

The concluding work in the first half will be a performance of Shostakovich’s fist symphony. Although a relatively short work in the symphonic repertoire it is nevertheless a little gem and will provide an idea filling to the musical sandwich.

It is tuneful, exciting and very demanding for the orchestral players!

Book now

Tickets for this and the other remaining concerts can be obtained from the Medina Theatre, but book early!

Last season all the concerts sold out and this season looks like it could be the same.

Image: © Miako Photo

Location map

View the location of this story.