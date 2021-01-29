Merger of two Isle of Wight primary schools planned

People are being invited to have their say on the future of an Island primary school.

The Isle of Wight Council has agreed to hold a six-week, non-statutory public consultation on the future of Chillerton and Rookley Primary School, Chillerton, a school federated with Godshill Primary School.

It follows a formal request from the Stenbury Federation which governs both schools.

Amalgamating the two schools

In a letter to the council, governors said amalgamating Chillerton and Rookley Primary School with Godshill would reduce the risk of both schools having to close due to budget constraints and falling pupil numbers.

It would also ensure the continuation of high-quality education for their children.

Governors request council action

Di Barker, chair of governors, said,

“Governors are committed to ensuring all children in the Stenbury Federation have access to high-quality education by sustaining and building on recent improvements through effective and strategic use of our hardworking staff and existing resources. “We have therefore written to the council to ask that they take steps to consider the future of Chillerton and Rookley Primary School.”

Head: Immensely proud of the progress

Mark Snow, executive headteacher of the Stenbury Federation, added,

“Staff and pupils have worked tirelessly to support me to improve both schools and I am immensely proud of the progress and effort we have made in some very challenging circumstances.”

At third of capacity

Pupil numbers at Chillerton and Rookley Primary School have fallen over the past few years and currently stands at 34. Its capacity is 91. The school has also received no first preference applications for the 2021/22 academic year.

It also has an estimated budget deficit of around £101,000 for 2020/21 which is forecast to grow to £225,000 by 2023 due to a decline in pupil numbers.

Brading: Best interests of their children at heart

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said,

“The governors have not reached this decision lightly but with the best interests of their children at heart. “During the past few years, the Stenbury Federation has been through a period of leadership instability, deficit budgets and a requires improvement rating from Ofsted. “However, since 2018, they have worked closely with the council to establish strong and consistent leadership, resulting in the rapid improvement of outcomes for their children. “Now they believe a more sustainable educational offer should be considered and have therefore asked the council to start an initial consultation on the future of the school which we are happy to facilitate.”

Find out more

People have until 19th March 2021 to submit their comments to: [email protected]

For more information, visit the Website.

Any subsequent proposal to close the school would be subject of a statutory consultation with an official notice published in the local press.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Rivan Riyadi under CC BY 2.0