100s of new jobs at MHI Vestas. Their offer: Just bring a good attitude, we’ll train you up

A major recruiting campaign kicks off today (Monday) on the Isle of Wight as MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, a leading company in the renewable energy industry, looks to keep pace with growing demand for its V164 wind turbine platform.

Be part of something historic

Production Director for MHI Vestas Blades UK, James Luter, said,

“Today marks the start of an ambitious programme to increase the capacity of our blade production facility at the West Medina Mills on the Isle of Wight. We are looking for people with the right attitude, a good work ethic, and who want to be part of something historic. “Building the world’s largest serial produced wind turbine blades right here on the Island, we are helping to move the world toward clean energy, so we can’t wait to welcome our new employees who join us on this journey.”

Attractive salary and benefits package

With more than 300 people already employed at the blade manufacturing facility at West Medina Mills Stag Lane, MHI Vestas will offer newcomers an attractive salary and benefits package and a very strong training programme.

Your progression is supported

Beata started working with MHI Vestas in 2015 as a Production Operative, but as she learned more about the production process she discovered what she really loved about the work and was keen to move into a position looking after quality processes.

“I realised that the thing I was really enjoying in my role was working to high standards and the level of detail you need to follow to achieve this. I was quickly able to progress my career with support from my managers. “They gave me the opportunity to complete several GNVQs with CECAMM to gain the qualifications needed for my current role as Quality Technician. I love knowing that the completed blades have our personal attention to detail built into them. It’s something I’m really proud of.”

A good attitude and willingness to learn

Luter continues,

“This is an ambitious ramp up. We have an exceptionally strong, in-house training programme, so you don’t need any prior experience in this field. Just come with a good attitude and willingness to learn, and we will make sure you get all the training you need.”

The expansion plans at MHI Vestas include the procurement of a second mould for blade manufacture, which is subsequent to submission of an application for partial funding of the procurement.

About MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry.

The company aims to create sustainable value through offshore wind power by driving capital and operating savings and increasing the power output of wind turbines.

An innovative force in offshore wind since its inception in 2014, the company is guided by its founding principles of collaboration, trust, technology and commitment.

For more information, see the MHI Vestas Website or follow @MHIVestas on Twitter.

