Isle of Wight Ramblers celebrate the upgrade of footpaths at Brading Marshes

David shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Ramblers. Ed

A number of improvements have been achieved following the completion of a major project by Isle of Wight Ramblers.

Click on image to see larger version



Footpath B4 connecting Brading and St Helens has been cleared, waymarked and a stretch relaid to reduce flooding in this wetland area. Footpath B2 along the 16th century embankment has been widened and a new stepped bridge built over the River Yar.

Click on image to see larger version



Several new gates replace stiles.

A year in the making

The project was conceived over a year ago. There was a footpath diversion, as well as negotiations and agreements with landowners, Natural England and the Environment Agency.

Click on image to see larger version



The cost of £15,000 was funded by grants from East Wight Landscape Partnership, Isle of Wight Council and from a legacy fund held by The Ramblers.

A chance to appreciate wildlife in the lagoons

David Howarth, Area Chair said,