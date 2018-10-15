Isle of Wight Ramblers celebrate the upgrade of footpaths at Brading Marshes

This new sustainable route will connect communities and allow them to appreciate the spectacular wildlife in the lagoons.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Brading Marshes

David shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Ramblers. Ed

A number of improvements have been achieved following the completion of a major project by Isle of Wight Ramblers.

Click on image to see larger version
Brading Marshes

Footpath B4 connecting Brading and St Helens has been cleared, waymarked and a stretch relaid to reduce flooding in this wetland area. Footpath B2 along the 16th century embankment has been widened and a new stepped bridge built over the River Yar.

Click on image to see larger version
Brading Marshes

Several new gates replace stiles.

A year in the making
The project was conceived over a year ago. There was a footpath diversion, as well as negotiations and agreements with landowners, Natural England and the Environment Agency.

Click on image to see larger version
Brading Marshes

The cost of £15,000 was funded by grants from East Wight Landscape Partnership, Isle of Wight Council and from a legacy fund held by The Ramblers.

A chance to appreciate wildlife in the lagoons
David Howarth, Area Chair said,

“I would like to thank everyone for their support with this project and for the work by our volunteers.

“This is an important wildlife area managed as a wetland adjacent to the RSPB reserve. We appreciate the permission given by the landowners.

“I hope that more people will use this sustainable route for connecting the communities and to appreciate the spectacular wildlife in the lagoons.”

Monday, 15th October, 2018 8:20am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lEp

Filed under: Brading, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*