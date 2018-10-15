Isle of Wight Ramblers celebrate the upgrade of footpaths at Brading Marshes

David shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Ramblers. Ed
A number of improvements have been achieved following the completion of a major project by Isle of Wight Ramblers.
Footpath B4 connecting Brading and St Helens has been cleared, waymarked and a stretch relaid to reduce flooding in this wetland area. Footpath B2 along the 16th century embankment has been widened and a new stepped bridge built over the River Yar.
Several new gates replace stiles.
A year in the making
The project was conceived over a year ago. There was a footpath diversion, as well as negotiations and agreements with landowners, Natural England and the Environment Agency.
The cost of £15,000 was funded by grants from East Wight Landscape Partnership, Isle of Wight Council and from a legacy fund held by The Ramblers.
A chance to appreciate wildlife in the lagoons
David Howarth, Area Chair said,
“I would like to thank everyone for their support with this project and for the work by our volunteers.
“This is an important wildlife area managed as a wetland adjacent to the RSPB reserve. We appreciate the permission given by the landowners.
“I hope that more people will use this sustainable route for connecting the communities and to appreciate the spectacular wildlife in the lagoons.”
