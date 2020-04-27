Mobile Covid-19 testing unit to return to the Isle of Wight this week for symptomatic key workers

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) mobile testing station has now finished work and has moved off the Island.

However, it is due to return to 1Leisure Medina this Wednesday (29th), Thursday and Friday (1st May).

Will rotate across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

The mobile facility is part of the national network of facilities provided by the Department of Health and Social Care, and is intended to rotate across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and cover symptomatic key workers from communities where it is more difficult to access some of the ‘permanent’ testing facilities, like the one in Portsmouth.

Over 400 key workers tested

Over the three days the station was open, every eligible person who made an appointment for a test was offered one.

The unit has a capacity of up to 200 tests per day, and a total of 409 people were tested over the three days.

On no day was the testing station fully used, so there was always spare capacity if needed.

Other solutions may become available for Islanders

It is also important to appreciate that this is part of a developing response, and that as well as the mobile unit, other solutions may become available for Island people to have tests performed without having to go to Portsmouth. Details of these will be announced as soon as they are available.

A central government testing initiative using the postal service has been launched, with a limited number of tests per day. Full information in relation to how essential workers can access testing in this way can be found on the Government Website.

Book in advance

Anyone who is considering attending the testing station should contact 033 33 218 865 to find out if they are eligible for testing, and to obtain an appointment.

