More Isle of Wight electric car charging points planned, subject to approval

Two new electric vehicle charging stations could be installed in the West Wight.

A planning application has been submitted by the Southern Co-operative store in Freshwater to install two electric vehicle charging points in its car park.

Solar panels approved

The Freshwater Co-op store had also submitted a planning application in February earlier last year to install solar panels at the shop — which was approved.

The two spaces are planned to be closest to the Afton Road entrance, with vegetation removed within the site where necessary to accommodate the charging points.

Contactless payment

The ports, set to be provided by Instavolt, who have no charging points on the Island, will require a contactless payment, where the user will pay for what they use, costing 35p per kWh.

Both Instavolt charging points will have rapid chargers, supposedly increasing battery power by up to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Comments can be made about the planning application by 20th January 2020.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: janitors under CC BY 2.0