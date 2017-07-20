More sections of the partially collapsed house in Ventnor have this morning fallen to the ground.

Just over a week ago, the front of the first house on Alexandra Gardens in Ventnor collapsed, with residents in the flats having to be evacuated by the fire service, as well as those living next door.

Bricks and windows

A few days ago the keystone reportedly collapsed and today (Thursday), more sections of the top bay, as well as the windows have collapsed to the ground.

The fire service and Island Roads are on the scene assessing the damage and risk.

A cordon remains in place around the property, with police moving the public further back and closing the footpath on Pier Street to the cascade.

Other properties evacuated

The whole of Alexandra Gardens is now being evacuated and there is now concern for the stability of the now unsupported roof turret.

















In the hands of insurers

At last night’s Isle of Wight council meeting, the ward councillor, Cllr Gary Peace advised that scaffolding was due to be constructed this week and remedial work carried out by end of next week.

He said it was in the hands of insurance companies but being looked at as a letter of urgency.

Our thoughts are with all the homeowners of the properties affected.

Location map

