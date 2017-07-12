Collapsed Ventnor house front: The morning after (HD photos)

Fire crews, police and ambulance were called to Ventnor yesterday evening (Tuesday) after the front of a property at the top of the cascade started to collapse.

Residents were evacuated from Alexandra House, No.1 Alexandra Gardens and a large cordon put in place, with the area still closed to traffic this morning. One woman was rescued by ladder by the fire crews.

In the cold light of day, the stark evidence cane be seen. Speaking to the previous freehold owner last night (sale was completed just three weeks ago), he told OnTheWight that extensive work had been carried out last year and the house had been very well maintained.

One of the neighbours living opposite on Pier Street, told OnTheWight he heard it go, saying “Heck of a noise when it went”.

Built on the old Ventnor Mill

Completed in 1884, No.1 was built on the site of the Ventnor Mill. According to the dedicated Alexandra Gardens Website, the “main body of the Mill and wheel can be placed in the gardens and road outside numbers 1 and 2”.

Our thoughts are with all residents and those affected.















