MP demands answers from cross-Solent travel companies over disruption

Bob Seely has written to the heads of the three cross-Solent ferry companies, asking them to explain the ongoing disruption Islanders have had to experience since August.

Bob Seely

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely has written to the heads of the three Isle of Wight ferry operators.

In an email to Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel, the MP said he was writing to, ” to express the concerns of thousands of Islanders who have had their travel plans disrupted in the past few weeks”.

Catalogue of issues
He refers to the catalogue of problems to cross-Solent travel since the summer holidays, including ferry collisions in the fog, craft going out of service and cancellations due to ‘technical issues’.

He says that, “an unreliable service damages the Island and harms Islanders,” and asks the individual companies to explain their “respective performances since the summer”.

See the letter in full below.


Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Tuesday, 30th October, 2018 3:32pm

By

1 Comment on "MP demands answers from cross-Solent travel companies over disruption"

Colin

Why stop there? Why not write to the IWC and enquire about the floatie?

30, October 2018 4:04 pm
