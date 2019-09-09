MP raises concerns about impact of clean air zone on IW haulage and visiting coach companies

The Isle of Wight MP raised concerns about the impact on smaller haulage firms and coach companies visiting the Island when the clean air zone is introduced.

lorry lines

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely has written to Portsmouth City Council to raise concerns about the impact a Clean Air Zone in the city may have on the Isle of Wight.

Following ministerial direction to improve air quality, Portsmouth City Council is considering the introduction of a Class B Clean Air Zone which would apply to buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles and heavy goods vehicles.

Concerns for Island drivers
In a letter to Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Bob said:

“I support your efforts to meet these targets and improve air quality in Portsmouth. Whilst I can fully understand the need to comply with the ministerial direction – and also to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels – I am concerned that the introduction of a Class B Clean Air Zone would have a short to medium-term adverse impact on vehicles travelling to the Isle of Wight.”

Haulage and coach firms impacted
Bob is concerned that the Island’s smaller haulage firms and coach companies visiting the Island, in particular, may not be able to undertake the scale of modernisation required in the short space of time between now and the introduction of the Clean Air Zone.

Bob has urged Portsmouth City Council to consider whether exemptions could be applied in respect of vehicles travelling to and from the Isle of Wight – at least in the short to medium term.

Bob said:

“I am very happy to work with Portsmouth City Council to convince Government of the need to take a flexible approach that has regard for the particular circumstances relating to Portsmouth’s role as a gateway to and from the Island, whilst also securing much-needed improvements to air quality in the local area.”

IW council’s involvement
Bob has asked the council to consider the particular needs and requirements of the Isle of Wight and how the Island can work with Portsmouth to deliver improved air quality and meet the Government’s requirements.

Image: sk8geek under CC BY 2.0

Jenny Smart

Spewing out nasty diesel particulates is not creating a healthy environment for the island’s children.

But then again, the Conservatives, ‘the Party of business’, don’t give a stuff when profits and money are the bottom line.

Alternative Perspective

But Bob if you make the island a safe haven for polluting buses and lorries what’s going to happen to all the green verges you want to promote?

Tim

The obvious solution is for these vehicles to use an alternative route

Alternative Perspective

No, the obvious solution is to phase out all polluting vehicles on the island.

