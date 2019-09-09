Isle of Wight Dragon Tree shortlisted for Tree of the Year Award

You can vote for your favourite tree via the Woodland Trust Website. It closes on 27th September, so there’s time to share with friends and family and perhaps the Isle of Wight will take the top prize.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

the dragon treet by a river in brighstone

This beautiful tree in Brighstone has been shortlisted by the Woodland Trust for 2019’s Tree of the Year Award.

Each year the Woodland Trust highlight and celebrate some of the best trees in the country through the competition. The shortlist is compiled by a carefully chosen panel of judges who get together to debate the positives of hundreds of trees to find the very best England has to offer.

Vote today
You can vote for your favourite tree via the Woodland Trust Website. It closes to vote on 27th September, so you have time to share this with friends and family and perhaps the Isle of Wight will take the top prize.

The entry details read:

Dragon Tree, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
With its huge snaking boughs, the Dragon Tree of Brighstone is a sight to behold. One massive limb forms a bridge over the Buddle Brook below, which used to power the nearby Brighstone mill until it closed in the 1960s.

It’s thought the oak took its unique shape after it was blown down in a storm, but, still supported by its existing branches, managed to re-root.

Local legend, however, holds that the tree was once a dragon that terrorised the locals. A knight fought the beast. When he struck the fatal blow, the dragon turned to wood.

Image: © Woodland Trust

Monday, 9th September, 2019 2:35pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2naK

Filed under: Brighstone, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*