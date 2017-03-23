Rare UK show: Multi-instrumentalist Cosmo Sheldrake heads to Ventnor

Brighton based multi instrumentalist, Cosmo Sheldrake, will be playing a rare UK show on the Isle of Wight this Saturday, hosted by the Ventnor Exchange.

The event will take place in a warehouse in the town which will be transformed for the evening into an intimate music venue, complete with the Exchange’s trademark craft beer bar.

Making waves

Cosmo, who has recently toured as part of Johnny Flynn and the Sussex Wit, as well as a member of Gentle Mystics has been making waves in the national press with his unique solo shows, which showcase his unique style of mixing, looping and incredible improvisations.

His work has taken him into a variety of unusual platforms, from leading TEDx talks to composing work for the Young Vic in London.

Island support

Joining Cosmo on the night will be Island folk singer/songwriter Spike Oatley.

Tom Headfunk will be spinning the vinyl.

Book now

Remaining tickets (£10) are available from the Ventnor Exchange (01983 716767) – book online.

Location map

View the location of this story.