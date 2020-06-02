Multiple Sclerosis Society Isle of Wight Group receive Queen’s award for Voluntary Service

Multiple Sclerosis Society Isle of Wight Group are highly honoured and delighted to have received the Queen’s award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Thanks are expressed to our nominators and all who have devoted themselves to the group, past and present.

Well deserved recognition

This represents deserved recognition for the volunteers; our dedicated Shop Manager, and the Committee, for outstanding efforts in supporting those living with MS on the Isle of Wight.

Volunteering within the group provides immense personal, mental and physical health benefits to over 40 people, many have or are associated with the condition.

Funds are spent locally

The satisfaction of knowing that all the funds raised through our unique charity shop and cafe, being the only MS cafe in the country, are spent locally on providing various types of wellbeing, emotional and financial support thus preventing the risk of isolation for our MS community.

Our future goals are to further raise awareness of the support available on the Island.

A celebratory event will be rightly be held where the award presentation from The Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight can take place.

Brading: Team are committed to help make a difference

Group Chair, Paul Brading, said,

“I am absolutely delighted that all the great work everyone in the Group does has been recognised with this amazing award. “I want to thank all the volunteers, our shop manager, and my fellow committee members for their commitment to help make a difference to the many Islanders who suffer from MS, and their wider family group.”

Living with MS Information event

The photo above shows MSS IOW Group volunteers celebrating a successful “Living with MS Information event” 2019. Held in Newport in November 2019.

Over 80 people affected by MS attended a presentation day by the group. National Centre research and MS Ambassador speakers applauded the event “as totally in tune with the community it serves”.

Find out more

The group can be followed on Facebook (MSS Isle of Wight) and on the Website.

News shared by Paul on behalf of MSS Isle of Wight. Ed