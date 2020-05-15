National Coastwatch back on watch from Saturday in preparation for easing of lockdown provisions

The station will be manned with a remote buddy to assist. If you plan to go out on the water, take note of the MCA advice in the video within

needles coastwatch at sunset

National Coastwatch will re-commence watchkeeping from the Needles Lookout at 9am this Saturday, 16th May.

Having been forced to close owing to the current Coronavirus pandemic the Trustees have made the decision to reopen the watch in light of Government easing of the lockdown provisions and the return of significant commercial and leisure vessel movements.

Safety measures in place
To safeguard the health of volunteers the station will be single manned, but with a remote buddy on call to assist if necessary.

The local management have a robust risk management to ensure compliance with best practice in maintaining a safe environment.

Boat owners will be able to contact NCI on VHF Channel 65 for current weather and sea state, radio and AIS checks.

News shared by Paddy on behalf of Needles Coastwatch. Ed

Image: © Needles Coastwatch

Friday, 15th May, 2020 11:12am

By

