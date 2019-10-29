Island Labour brings neurodiversity manifesto champion to the Island

Julian shares news of this event on behalf of Isle of Wight Labour. Ed

On Saturday 9th November (11am-2pm) the Isle of Wight Labour Party have the pleasure of hosting Janine Booth, who will be discussing Labour’s Neurodivergent Manifesto at an event that is open to the public as well as Labour Party members.

Janine previously co-chaired the TUC Disabled workers committee and has played a key role in the formation of Neurodivergent Labour.

At its launch in February 2019, Janine stated that this would be,

“A milestone in the fight for acceptance, rights and equality for autistic, dyslexic, dyspraxia and otherwise Neurodivergent people through the Labour Party.”

Autism and Neurodiversity Manifesto

With the support of John McDonnell, Janine is working tirelessly to share the five principles of the Autism and Neurodiversity Manifesto: A social model of disability and how barriers in society disable Neurodivergent people, a neurodiversity approach (acceptance not pity), opposition to austerity, socialism, and ‘nothing about us without us’ to put Neurodivergent people at the heart of decision-making.

Villa Vine: Tory-inflicted austerity has destroyed vulnerable people’s lives

Maria Villa Vine, Chair of Island Labour’s Newport Branch said,

“What excites me about this manifesto is as a mother of a Neurodiverse child I want change, acceptance and understanding for my son and others. “I have witnessed how the Tory-inflicted austerity has destroyed vulnerable people’s lives and I was absolutely delighted hearing Janine and the steering group at Conference in 2018 and recently this year’s Conference in Brighton.”

Engaging, quick-witted and intelligent speaker

Janine will explain Neurodiversity and these key principles in more detail and explore why this Manifesto is hugely significant for the Neurodivergent community.

A Marxist, trade unionist, socialist feminist, author and poet speaker, Janine is an engaging, quick-witted, intelligent speaker so this will prove to be an informative and thought-provoking event.

Book free tickets now

The event, which is free, will be held at ‘The Green Room’, Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Rd, Ventnor P038 8 1EJ.

Tickets are available via the EventBrite Website.

Image: Janine Booth with The Stealth Aspies, Theatre 503, London, 31 March 2019