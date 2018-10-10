New app completes the suite of library service mobile apps

The council share this news. Ed

A new, free app giving people round-the-clock access to Isle of Wight library service has been launched.

Spydus Mobile enables users to search and reserve books and manage library memberships and accounts.

It also scans barcodes on books, DVDs and other items to help people search for available copies in their local libraries.

Completes suite of mobile library apps

Rob Jones, Libraries manager, said:

“This new app completes the suite of mobile applications that enables residents to make the best of use of their library service 24/7. “Please visit our web page www.iwight.com/thelibrary to find information about how to download the others to help you enjoy ebooks, e audiobooks, magazines and newspaper.”

The app, launched in celebration of National Library Week, can also alert people to new book arrivals and personal recommendations.

Download it now

To download Spydus Mobile for Apple and Android devices, visit the App Store or Google Play and select ‘Spydus Mobile’. You will need your to enter your PIN to use this app.

If you don’t know your PIN, ask in any library or contact the library service on (01983) 823824.