New Archdeacon to be welcomed to the Isle of Wight

Neil shares this latest news on behalf of the Portsmouth Diocese. Ed

Canon Peter Leonard will be licensed and welcomed as the new Archdeacon of the Isle of Wight this weekend.

Peter, who has just stepped down from being Canon Chancellor at Portsmouth Cathedral, will take up his new role as the senior cleric on the Isle of Wight after the ceremony at 5pm on Saturday (18th May) at Newport Minster.

Welcome service

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Christopher Foster, will lead the service, which will include local dignitaries, including the Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff, and representatives from the Island community.

The service will feature music led by a joint choir from Portsmouth Cathedral and Newport Minster. Canon Peter Leonard will enter escorted by representatives from the cathedral, who will present him to the bishop. He will then make promises about his commitment to God, to the Church of England, and to the Isle of Wight community.

A special seat and glass of bubbly

The vicar of Newport Minster, Canon Kevin Arkell, will lead the part of the service when, as Archdeacon, Peter is given a special seat – or stall – in the Minster. Certain gifts to represent various aspects of church and community life on the Island will be presented to the new Archdeacon.

Part of the service will also involve Peter being formally introduced to church, civic and community representatives. And there will also be a glass of bubbly in the Minster after the service for more informal chat.

Background

Canon Peter Leonard previously served as a priest in Guildford diocese, then became a teacher and a headteacher before coming to Portsmouth Cathedral as a residentiary canon nearly five years ago. Among other responsibilities, he is an elected representative of diocesan clergy on the Church’s national decision-making body, the General Synod.

He will succeed the Ven Peter Sutton as Archdeacon of the Isle of Wight. Peter Sutton moved on to become priest-in-charge of four Hampshire villages – Greatham, Empshott, Hawkley and Priors Dean – last summer after six years on the Island.

Canon Leonard: Overwhelmed by warmth of welcome

Canon Peter Leonard said: