New assistant CEO for Isle of Wight council confirmed

The name will be familiar for those who have been involved in planning applications over the last few years.

Following a slip of the tongue earlier in the week by a cabinet member, the Isle of Wight council Chief Executive Officer has now confirmed that the current Head of Place, Wendy Perera, has been appointed as his assistant.

CEO John Metcalfe told councillors in an email this afternoon,

“I am really pleased with the appointment and am very much looking forward to working alongside Wendy in her new role.

“She is a professional, dedicated, highly valued and well respected member of staff who, I know, will help us to continue on our improvement journey.”

Ms Perera, who received praise from councillors during the recent full council meeting, will take up her new position with effect from 1st August.

Geoff Brodie
I am pleased for Ms Perera. She has being doing to the best of her ability an undoable job for the last 2 years, that has now been revised – though she won’t be doing it. What wasn’t needed though was the rest of the misguided restructure that created two extra senior posts (this is one) and gave hefty salary increases and extra duties to other senior… Read more »
20, July 2018 4:52 pm
