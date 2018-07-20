New assistant CEO for Isle of Wight council confirmed

Following a slip of the tongue earlier in the week by a cabinet member, the Isle of Wight council Chief Executive Officer has now confirmed that the current Head of Place, Wendy Perera, has been appointed as his assistant.

CEO John Metcalfe told councillors in an email this afternoon,

“I am really pleased with the appointment and am very much looking forward to working alongside Wendy in her new role. “She is a professional, dedicated, highly valued and well respected member of staff who, I know, will help us to continue on our improvement journey.”

Ms Perera, who received praise from councillors during the recent full council meeting, will take up her new position with effect from 1st August.

