Isle of Wight council’s new assistant CEO possibly revealed by accident

It looks like Wendy Perrera will become the Isle of Wight Council’s new assistance chief executive after a senior councillor appeared to let slip the news at last night’s full council meeting.

During a discussion about the restructure, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Cllr Ian Ward said:

“The head of place just can’t do it all. I always felt she was underpaid so to give her a rise was overdue.”

Head of place — which includes planning — Wendy Perrera looks set to take on the role, at £92,000 a year.

Post was ‘ringfenced’

The post of assistant chief executive was ‘ringfenced’ for Bill Murphy and Wendy Perrera, after their roles of head of place and head of contract management were axed under new plans.

A confidential meeting took place at the start of the month to discuss who would take on the role.

Councillors defended the new plans in last night’s full council meeting (catch up with our live reporting here).

Announcement imminent

When approached for comment the Isle of Wight Council said they could not confirm the news and said an official announcement was imminent.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Location map

View the location of this story.